"Palm Springs" - the ultimate entertainer | House of the Week

Welcome to "Palm Springs" - an oasis in the heart of town.
An executive residence with four well-sized bedrooms and two generous bathrooms, there is plenty of room for everyone.
Spacious, light-filled living, modern kitchen and meals area and formal dining with bar, as well as central courtyard and pool side outside entertaining areas - this home is the ultimate entertainer.
Sprawling over a generous 2836m2 of meticulously designed and maintained gardens, this truly special property awaits its new owners.
The "Palm Springs" style home utilises the best of the mid-century modern style, with clean lines, natural materials and large windows to bring the outside in - including the crystal blue pool.
The natural gas heated pool and spa is ideal for all-year round use, and the well-situated bar and entertaining nook is a fantastic addition to the area.
A half-court tennis court sits at the rear of the generous back yard.
One of only two properties with direct access to the renowned Cobden Golf Course is a real plus, as well as ample shedding to store your clubs and cart.
The beautifully-designed front yard features lush and established gardens, meticulous lawn and a well situated caravan garage and lock up workshop.
An electrically-equipped reliable bore ensures your gardens will be evergreen.
The flat roof is a feature of this style of architecture, which is linked to making homes more energy efficient in terms of lighting, ventilation and heating.
Climate control is a breeze via reverse cycle a/c units in addition to the romance of a wood heater in the lounge, and 5.2kW solar and natural gas connection provide for eco-efficient and comfortable living.
Located in central Cobden, the property is a stone's throw from the local golf course and bowling club.
An easy stroll finds you walking past the local park and waterway to the main shopping strip, primary school and kindergarten.
The local high school is also within walking distance.
The property is situated only 10 minutes from Camperdown and the volcanic lakes and craters trail, as well as rail links to Geelong and Melbourne.
Inspection is a must to truly appreciate all that "Palm Springs" has to offer.
