10 Neylon Street | An oasis in the heart of town

February 4 2023 - 9:00am
"Palm Springs" - the ultimate entertainer | House of the Week
  • 10 Neylon Street, Cobden
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 6
  • Sale by February 17 2023
  • $890,000 to $975,000
  • Agency/agent: Ray White Rural Timboon. Gerard Delaney, 0448 760 777.
  • Inspect: Sunday, February 5 between 11am and 11.30am

Welcome to "Palm Springs" - an oasis in the heart of town.

