In the remainder of the reported data, it is not clear which of the infringements issued or offences detected were committed by anti-hunters. One point that is clear, is that of the 360 protestors the GMA interacted with in the previous season, three were issued with banning notices (effectively banning them from entering wetlands due to their illegal conduct). So, the protesters' rate of non-compliance is 0.83 per cent or more than eight times the rate of offending that was detected by hunters not complying with bag limits.

