MUSIC: Cameron Chuck album launch, Dale Cleves Music, Warrnambool, 2pm-4pm. 15 Minutes of Fame, St Brigid's, Crossley, doors 6pm, dinner 6.30pm, show 7.30pm.
FESTIVAL: Music in the Vines, Suffoir Winery, Brewery and Distillery vineyard, gates at 11am, music from noon.
MARKET: Port Fairy Farmers' Market, Railway Place, 8am-1pm.
COLLECTORS: South West Bottle and Collectables Club annual show, Wannon Rooms, Warrnambool Showgrounds, Saturday 9.30am-5pm, Sunday 9am-2.30pm.
CYCLING: Melbourne to Warrnambool Road Race Classic, arrivals expected at Raglan Parade from 2pm-4pm. Port Campbell to Warrnambool Handicap, starts 9.30am.
GO-KARTS: Victorian Country Series Go-Kart Meet round one, South West Kart Club, Cobden, runs Saturday and Sunday.
MUSIC: Louie and the Melways, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
CRICKET: Northern Raiders Super Sunday Smash, full bar and catering, Purnim Recreation Reserve, games from 9am.
CYCLING: Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic, arrivals at Raglan Parade from 1pm-2pm. Warrnambool Criterium, Raglan Parade from 10.30am.
SWIM: Port Campbell (12 Apostles) Swim, Shipwreck Coast Swim Series, from 10am.
SOCIAL: U3A 2023 activities launch, Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre, from 2pm.
COMEDY: Mum's Gone Wild, City Memorial Bowls Club, from 7pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.