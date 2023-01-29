The Standard
Former Warrnambool jockey Laura Lafferty boots home eighth Melbourne metropolitan winner on Saturday

By Tim Auld
Updated January 29 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:00pm
Former Warrnambool jockey Laura Lafferty is rising up the ranks.

APPRENTICE jockey Laura Lafferty booted home her eighth Melbourne metropolitan winner after a brilliant front running ride on the Michael Huglin-trained Kentucky Casanova in a $130,000 race at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

