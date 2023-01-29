APPRENTICE jockey Laura Lafferty booted home her eighth Melbourne metropolitan winner after a brilliant front running ride on the Michael Huglin-trained Kentucky Casanova in a $130,000 race at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Kentucky Casanova ran his rivals off their feet defeating Lumber Punk and Exeter in the 1200 metre contest.
Huglin praised the former Warrnambool apprentice following her win on the lightly raced five-year-old.
"I think Laura is an underrated jockey," Huglin said.
"She's got a good record on our horses and does a great job."
Two months ago, Lafferty had her apprenticeship papers transferred to the powerful Ben and JD Hayes stable from her dad Peter as she chases more riding opportunities.
"It was a good win by Kentucky Casanova," she said.
"The instruction before the race was to push forward. Kentucky Casanova got into a good rhythm and I was confident a fair way out I would be hard to beat.
"The Huglin stable have been great supporters of mine and I'm thankful for that support so it's great to get a winner for them."
Lafferty, who has more than 14 months left in her apprenticeship took her tally of career winners to 116 with Saturday's victory.
Her other two rides at the Valley resulted in a third placing on Lloyd's Crown while Sound was unplaced. Lafferty can claim three kilograms in town but has outridden her country allowance.
The former Emmanuel College student was not the only local jockey to ride a winner at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Teo Nugent, who started his career in Warrnambool rode Eaton to victory in a $150,000 race. It's the second time Nugent has ridden Eaton to a Valley victory.
His other win on the horse was at Cranbourne.
Eaton has won ten of his 89 starts.
