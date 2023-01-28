A champion of South West Cricket and a young gun on the rise lifted Bookaar to a monster victory in Saturday's division one clash against Woorndoo.
Pelicans great, life member and association star Simon Baker often has the crowd ducking for cover and in awe of his exploits with both bat and ball and delivered a knock to remember on the weekend at Camperdown College.
The veteran slammed on 178 from 144 balls, a blistering hand featuring 29 fours and a six as the Pelicans posted a formidable 8-348.
Skipper Tim Fitzgerald, who put on almost 200 runs with the club great, smacking 78 off 59 himself, said it was a pure knock from a tremendous player.
"He batted really, really well, it was just clean hitting," he told The Standard.
"Maybe he was a bit scratchy early, but everyone normally is early in their innings, but from 50 to 170, everything was clean, hitting the middle of the bat.
"It's not like there was just bad balls but he just put them away. The ground was quick so everything that got through the field was four but it was just great to watch."
Ironically, the right-hander was run-out with five overs left, denying him the chance at a double-century.
"He ground his bat and it dug in the ground and it was a direct hit," the skipper said.
Fitzgerald was also full of praise for teenager Myles Sinnott - almost 30 years younger than Baker - for his game-changing spell in response with the youngster snagging 5-25 as the visitors were bundled out for 119 in response.
"He's just a kid in our junior team which is so impressive and there's 30 years between them so it's awesome," he said.
He added it was an important momentum-booster for his team who had to battle hard after a tricky start with the bat.
"We were 2-10 with the bat and Eddie (Lucas) is our leading run-scorer and he was gone," he said.
"There's been a few people saying that if you get him, you get Bookaar, so it was great to see others step up. I had a lull, it's probably my first fifty in a while and others got wickets so to get the win is great.
"So to be honest every game is a final for us now, we dropped a couple after Christmas but we're now just outside the four.
"The reality is we've got to win them all from here."
In other division one results on Saturday, Heytesbury Rebels did what it needed to in its win against Camperdown at Lakes Recreation Reserve.
The Rebels were set 196 for victory, and raced down the runs with the loss of just four wickets. Captain-coach Simon Harkness (52) and in-form bowler Bayley Thompson (4-25) led the way for the ladder-leaders.
Noorat, meanwhile, despite some brilliance from Angus Uwland, got the points in a low-scoring affair against Cobden.
The Maroons battled hard to post 117 with Uwland weaving magic with the ball to snare figures of 6-12, but the Knights were bundled out for 72 in response. Isaac Kenna proved a handful, taking 4-14.
Terang also snagged a vital win in the context of its season, defeating Pomborneit at home by just one wicket.
Set 167 for victory, the Goats fell over the line with three balls to spare and a wicket in hand after a clutch knock from Luke Kenna (54 not out).
