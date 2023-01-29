The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Daniel Scott disappointed after crash ends his first Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic early

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:44pm, first published January 29 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Daniel Scott says he will "100 per cent" be back and vying for next year's South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic after a nasty crash saw his debut appearance cut drastically short on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.