The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Marcus Dumesny wants to do his uncle Reg proud in the 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 27 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcus Dumesny is aiming to win his maiden South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic this weekend.

Reigning national champion Marcus Dumesny says a maiden win in the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic would cap an emotion-charged week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.