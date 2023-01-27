Reigning national champion Marcus Dumesny says a maiden win in the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic would cap an emotion-charged week.
Dumesny and his family are mourning the tragic death of his uncle Reg in a single vehicle accident near Timboon on Sunday.
The 23-year-old, the son of three-time classic winner Max, said he and his family had endured a tough week.
"It sucks to be honest," he said ahead of Saturday night's qualifying appearance. "We'll just go out there and do the best we can and hopefully do him proud."
The Sydneysider said it would mean a lot to win the race in its 50th edition.
"I've never missed one since I've been born, so the classic's definitely a pretty big thing for our family," he said.
"It's always definitely one on the calendar I look forward to doing. Being it's the 50th it's a pretty big deal."
Dumesny admitted there was extra motivation to perform in the classic because his dad grew up at nearby Nullawarre and his legendary status but was careful to not let it overwhelm him.
"At the end of the day it starts after the line and you can't get too caught up in it," he said.
"We've all got a job to do, just go out there and I know what needs to be done. Do that and take it from there."
Dumesny ran sixth in Avalon Raceway's President's Cup on Wednesday before placing ninth in the Kings Challenge at Mount Gambier's Borderline Speedway on Thursday.
"Last night (Thursday) wasn't anything to go off on our form," he said. "We just circulated, it wasn't that great. Avalon we were good, I'm not too stressed."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.