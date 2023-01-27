Enjoy the ultimate in lifestyle brilliance | House of the Week

"Warreen" achieves the ultimate in seaside tranquility and seclusion!
Situated in arguably Killarney's most sought-after location and perfectly positioned within close proximity of the historic township of Port Fairy (12km) and Warrnambool (18km) - South West Victoria's regional hub with a population of almost 36,000.
Enjoy the ultimate in lifestyle brilliance with 16 highly-productive acres bordered to the south by coastal foreshore reserve, providing an enviable backdrop for "Warreen" of Southern Ocean panoramic perfection.
Killarney's picturesque white sandy beach is only 2.5km from "Warreen", a simply stunning still water bay offering beachcombing, fishing, diving and miles of pristine white sandy beach.
This unique architectural four-bedroom home, nestled within landscaped gardens, achieves a functional and flexible floor plan, where double glazed glass expanses frame relaxing garden, majestic Southern Ocean and rural views.
Open plan kitchen/dining offers the ultimate in functionality and design achieving an abundance of storage and features.
Farming improvements include fully-enclosed lockable colourbond shed, 14m x 7m, with four roller doors.
Also, separate garden/workshop/tack-room with power connected, small stable and day yard, timber cattle yards and ramp appropriate for the acreage and two bay hayshed.
The fertile acreage is subdivided into three main paddocks and is ideally suited for cattle, horses, boutique agricultural or horticultural pursuits.
Invigorating indoor/outdoor living is achieved with breathtaking success.
Settled by mainly Irish potato and onion growers around 1845-46, Killarney is a rural village named in the 19th century after Killarney in Ireland by Irish settlers.
You will now find a winery and an abundance of dairy, potato and carrot farms making use of the rich volcanic soils.
Killarney also boasts Victoria's best whiting fishing, safe snorkelling and paddling in a natural lagoon, amazing birdlife, rockpools, a boat ramp and endless beach walking. There is also a large oval and playground for the kids to run and play.
An inspection will inspire and delight!
