Letters: Pitching an idea that should be commonsense

This council beggars belief by banning camping at Premier Speedway and other areas when accommodation is scarce. These people bring funds into the local economy. With three motels knocked out of the system this year and the effects of the weather systems elsewhere you would think our local elected people or the local paid officials who run the show would welcome them with open arms. Not everyone wants to stay in paid accommodation so we should welcome these so-called free campers to which I am one.

