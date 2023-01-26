The Standard
Allansford's Premier Speedway celebrates 50th Grand Annual sprintcar classic

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 26 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
Allansford's Premier Speedway Club celebrates its South West Conveyancing 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic with three days of racing. Picture by Sean McKenna

FRIDAY

SPEEDWAY: Classic breakfast, Wannon Room, Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club, 9am-11am. Racing, Premier Speedway. Allansord, Friday and Saturday, gates open from 2.30pm, Sunday gates from 1.45pm.

