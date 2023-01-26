SPEEDWAY: Classic breakfast, Wannon Room, Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club, 9am-11am. Racing, Premier Speedway. Allansord, Friday and Saturday, gates open from 2.30pm, Sunday gates from 1.45pm.
MARKET: Summer Night Market, Lake Pertobe, 4.30pm-8.30pm.
FOODIES: Taste trail open days, various times and locations, Moyne Shire.
MUSIC: Wade Northcott, Warrnambool RSL, 5.30pm-8.30pm.
SPEEDWAY: The Standard's classic fan appreciation day includes family-friendly activities, Warrnambool Showgrounds, 10am-noon.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 8.30am-2pm.
TRUCKS: Koroit Truck Show including wood chop event, VIctoria Park, gates open from 10am.
MUSIC: Tom Mac, Gabby Steel and Mitch and Jackson, Oak and Anchor Hotel Port Fairy, doors open 12.30pm. Triple J Hottest 100 party, Noodledoof Brewing Co., noon-5pm.
FESTIVAL: Hooked on Portland seafood and fishing festival, Portland Foreshore, 1am-8pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday.
SWIM: Warrnambool's Tony Ryan Memorial Swim from 9am and Warrnambool Life Saving Club's Summer Of Surf Battle Of The Bay from 11.30am.
ART: Meet the artist: Madi Whyte, Hamilton Gallery, 11am-noon.
TENNIS: Carol Titheridge 25th memorial social tennis tournament, change of venue to Illowa Tennis Club, from noon.
MUSIC: Lost in Suburbia, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Gabby Steel, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2pm-5pm. Songwriters Showcase, Heywood Hotel, 1pm-5pm. Flo, Cally Hotel, Warrnambool, from 4pm.
CELEBRATION: Haggis party, picnic, session with live music to celebrate Scottish poet Robert Burns' birthday, Camperdown Botanic Gardens, 4pm-8pm.
CARS: Classics on the Hill, Cannon Hill, Warrnambool, from 9am with prizes drawn at 1pm, pinups competition at 11am.
DOGS: Australian Sheepdog Championship Koroit, Victoria Park, runs until February 5.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
