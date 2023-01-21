The Standard

Favourite Riot and Rose wins 2023 Camperdown Cup with jockey Jack Hill in the saddle

By Tim Auld
Updated January 22 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:35am
Winning Camperdown Cup jockey Jack Hill celebrates his win. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

SHORT-priced favourite Riot And Rose gave underrated jockey Jack Hill his second Camperdown Cup victory on Saturday.

