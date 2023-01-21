SHORT-priced favourite Riot And Rose gave underrated jockey Jack Hill his second Camperdown Cup victory on Saturday.
The Peter Moody-trained Riot And Rose, aided by a masterly ride from Hill, beat Turbeau and Intellective to win the $50,000 race.
The result provided Moody with his fourth winner for the day after three at Moonee Valley.
Hill said he had no concerns in the run and was confident at the 600-metre mark he would win the feature race at the once-a-year meeting.
"I was on the winner a long way out from home," Hill told The Standard.
"It was the first time I had ridden Riot And Rose but Peter instilled confidence in me before the race. Peter said 'ride Riot And Rose like he's the best horse in the race' and he was right.
"Riot And Rose has a bit of upside. He's only been lightly raced but I'm confident he could get out to 2000 metres and be very competitive."
Hill said he's hoping to get more mounts from the Moody stable after his winning ride.
"I was lucky to pick up the ride on Riot And Rose in the cup," he said.
"I was at the Pakenham trials a couple of weeks ago and Moody's racing manager Jeff O'Connor asked if I could help them out by riding one in a trial and I said it would be fine.
"I was delighted to get a call from Jeff last week offering me the ride on Riot And Rose in the cup for helping them out at the trials. I've got my fingers crossed there may be more rides in the future."
Hill's previous winner Camperdown Cup winner was Redhead Rage in 2010.
