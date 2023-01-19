A new chapter for a classic 1950s home | House of the Week

The Standard

117 Skene Street, Warrnambool | A new chapter for a classic 1950s home

By House of the Week
Updated January 20 2023 - 9:12am, first published 8:30am
  • 117 Skene Street, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 4
  • $980,000
  • Agency: Homeseeka Real Estate - Warrnambool
  • Agent: Paul Jellie on 0417 563 280
  • Inspect: January 21, 11am - 11.30am

A new chapter has been written in the history of this 1950s classic brick home, with a stunning restoration making what was once old, new again.

