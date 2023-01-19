A new chapter for a classic 1950s home | House of the Week

A new chapter has been written in the history of this 1950s classic brick home, with a stunning restoration making what was once old, new again.
Everything in this home has been carefully considered and well executed.
Beautiful cornice work, high ceilings and spacious room sizes were all lovable traits of the era; fast forward 70 years, and the recent renovations seamlessly integrate modern appointments and an upcycled approach to reviving this unique home.
Loaded with next-level personality, the home features exposed brick walls, Blackbutt solid floorboards, a new kitchen, an indoor and outdoor entertaining area for all seasons, and serene ocean views.
The modern kitchen is finished with two-toned cabinetry, has stone benchtops, 900mm appliances, and is a sleek addition contrasting against the curved exposed red brick wall.
The area openly flows through to the dining, lounge and fully enclosed top-level alfresco, which has a window cavity through to the outside kitchen.
On the same level are three robed bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom with a freestanding bath, reminiscent of something you'd find at a resort.
Floor-to-ceiling tiles wrap the entire bathroom and walk-in shower, while a custom made reclaimed timber vanity and mirrored storage float along an entire wall.
Downstairs is a private bedroom and ensuite, with independent access through the garage as well as into the home and it is ideal for teenagers or as a guest bedroom.
The total revamp includes electrical rewiring and replumbing, a total refit in the bathrooms and powder room area, new double-glazed windows installed throughout and a repointed tiled roof.
The home also has central gas heating, plus a gas-log fire in the living area.
Outside, the undercover decked entertaining area spills onto a lovely garden with pebbled walkways, a leafy outlook and grassy space, as well as a crazy paved fire pit area with built-in seating, making entertaining and catch-ups with family and friends a breeze all year round.
Located in central Warrnambool, the impeccably maintained home is set on a 700 square metre (approx.) landscaped block with an established ornamental flowering garden and a veggie patch.
All this and more can be found within a short stroll to the CBD, shopping, cafes and restaurants, plus plenty of public transport close by for trips further afield.
