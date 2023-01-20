The Standard
Have Your Say

Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | January 21, 2023

January 21 2023 - 7:00am
Aussie, Aussie, Aussie. Picture by Kate Healy

Back in the 1940s there was no Australia Day that I remember, but it's big time now, so let's debate the date.

