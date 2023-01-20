Back in the 1940s there was no Australia Day that I remember, but it's big time now, so let's debate the date.
Absolutely nothing worth celebrating can be attached to the arrival of the first fleet, charged with getting rid of British convicts and don't let us forget that. So brutally were they - and later arrivals - treated that some resorted to committing felonies so as to bring upon themselves the death penalty.
It is recorded that the local Indigenous people were horrified at the treatment of convicts, but did either side realise at the time that it was also Invasion Day?
Other foundations laid for present-day Australia at first settlement lacking any positive value can be found. Administration was appalling, a legacy not fully overcome to this day.
The only day with credibility is when the colonies that had made up Australia at that time, and were fiercely protective of their sovereignty, were finally persuaded by the founding fathers to forfeit this power, allowing the creation of one nation, Australia.
Proclamation date,1/1/1901, was already a holiday and had no meaning for Indigenous people to celebrate.
Let's select a Monday with no historic connections and create the always-popular weekend when everyone can just enjoy the LAND of Australia - call it Australian Long Weekend.
Shirley Duffield, Warrnambool
I fully understand the frustration of drivers in the Western District having to put up with terrible roads. Holidaying at Peterborough, I'm driving through Colac, the Great Ocean Road, Port Campbell and into Warrnambool.
I have seen and avoided many-a-pothole. There are, of course, issues at hand. There is the importance of reining in the state budget which seems totally out of control.
The Andrews government has found it much cheaper to put up warning signs, dangerous road signs and lower speed limits than to actually fix up the roads.
Patrick Moore, Peterborough
I cannot believe the debacle that is going on with the council in relation to the saleyards and the art gallery.
The loss of the saleyards to the community and businesses far outweighs the money being spent on review/reports on the move to put the gallery at Cannon Hill which most people don't want, and as for the remuneration that the gallery brings in to the town is nothing compared to the loss of the saleyards.
The decisions being made by the present council beggars belief.
Sally McGennan Burke, Berwick
When it comes to solar energy per capita and solar penetration in the energy market, Australia is number one in the world.
In 2021, almost 16 per cent of our theoretical energy penetration was due to solar, whereas in the US it was 4 per cent. Interestingly, most of our solar energy (70 per cent) is generated on roof tops, not solar farms. Despite this, less than one-third of Australian homes have solar.
In the local government area of Warrnambool, just under one-sixth of dwellings have solar installations.
For other households, about half are rentals and, despite government financial assistance, landlords are slow to act. However, solar share schemes are now available to apartment owners.
For the remaining home-owners, the upfront cost can be off-putting, or their rooftop may not be suitable.
Even though the payback time is only three to five years, the initial outlay is money some don't have. However, with cheap solar finance, it's possible to be "cash-flow positive" from day one where monthly energy savings are worth more than the cost of paying back the loan. This is especially true for businesses for whom installation is a tax deduction.
For those without suitable rooftops, it's now possible to source power through a "solar garden". The first of these is in Grong Grong, NSW and more are on the way thanks to the federal government program announced in the budget. Hopefully, in 2023, more Australians can access clean, cheap solar power.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
Communities in regional Victoria are still reeling from the floods which inundated their homes and businesses. Towns worked tirelessly to sandbag as the water levels rose and took with them homes, livelihoods and businesses on which their communities relied.
But now - months after the water has receded - for communities which have begun the recovery process, too many are facing a new battle.
Ask anyone who has been dealing with their insurance company in the past few months and you'll get a variation of the same story - everyone's premiums are on the rise.
Depending on the insurer and location of the property, this increase is anywhere from $1000 to as much as a whopping $10,000 annually.
In places hit hard in the 2011 'once-in-a-lifetime' floods, some businesses were forced to self-insure as post-deluge premiums had skyrocketed to $100,000 a year - or more.
One business owner I spoke to had accrued almost $1 million in savings, but when the experts got their peak predictions wrong for 2022 - their second 'once-in-a-lifetime' flood in 11 years - the damage bill more than doubled the savings and once again the business was devastated.
Families who were already struggling to keep up with bills have lost their homes and now are faced with the decision to live in an uninsured home or find room in their budget for rising premiums.
It's twofold when you consider the rising cost of living, with higher insurance premiums eating further into the weekly budget of many regional Victorians.
In some of our smaller towns, such as Rochester, many people driven out by the floods have still not come home, and the impact of their absence on the local economy could become crippling. Victorians urgently need financial relief.
We have seen gas and electricity prices continue to climb - some gas bills by as much as 21.4 per cent for households after a wholesale price increase. And the Andrews Labor Government's attempt to revive the SEC looks to do little to drive down prices for consumers and threatens our electricity grid's reliability.
It's a perfect storm, and one our country communities shouldn't have to weather after the storms through which they have just come.
Peter Walsh, Leader of The Nationals
