Luxurious home with amazing views | House of the Week

A true sense of quality everywhere you look. Breathtaking ocean views from sunrise to sunset. The essence of modern coastal architecture and a going lifestyle has never been so good.
Nearing three years old, this custom-designed and built family home offers space, luxury and aspect.
Situated on a corner 1000sqm block, this home offers a grand open plan living, kitchen and dining. Beach views from every window provide a picturesque backdrop.
The kitchen includes electric cooking, stone benchtops, walk-in pantry and a spectacular breakfast bar.
With Tasmanian oak hardwood floors, a large dining and living space with outdoor corner nook to kick back and enjoy the setting sun are just one of the many finer details on offer.
The kitchen connects perfectly to what is a sweeping alfresco space that overlooks a private and enclosed backyard with beach natives lining the boundary.
A Silvertop Ash cladding and decking ensures this property blends perfectly with the natural setting.
Wining and dining on those warm summer evenings would be divine. Ample space for the kids and pets to roam along with an additional custom built-in fire pit area creating a real garden feature.
A genuine home office with built-in cabinetry means working or studying from home has never been better equipped. A secondary living space with a barn door is ideal for those nights in the kids rumpus space or formal lounge setting.
Space is aplenty throughout the home and the laundry and family bathroom are no exception.
Two guest bedrooms are each generous in size and offer large built in robes.
The master bedroom suite includes a luxurious ensuite along with an expansive walk-in robe and additional built-in robe.
Another treasure is the fourth bedroom/guest room. Currently utilised as a self contained Airbnb with separate access, this room includes split system, external access, space for a built in robe and large ensuite.
With double glazed windows, 6.3kw solar system, security system, bluetooth outdoor lighting, central heating, high rating insulation and an oversized garage with room for four vehicles.
This property is situated in the thriving Logans Beach Estate.
