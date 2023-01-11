Unique opportunity | On the Land

Situated on the corner of Southern Cross Road and Princes Highway in Illowa, is this prominently elevated north and easterly facing building block encapsulating delightful rural views.
Likewise, Tower Hill panoramas provide a great backdrop.
Conveniently situated near Warrnambool (11km), Dennington Shopping Centre (5.5km), Koroit (6.5km) and Port Fairy (20km), with an outstanding road network.
This is a unique opportunity and parcel of land as it has been in the same family ownership for generations, boasting only one change of ownership since settlement.
There is a Planning Permit for a dwelling and development opportunities for other permitted uses under Farming Zone (STCA).
Highly fertile, well drained soil types with established native plantations providing valuable shelter and privacy.
An outstanding homesite opportunity on conveniently situated acreage, opportunity knocks for further development (STCA).
A great parcel of land not to be missed!
