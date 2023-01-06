The Standard

18 Clarke Street, Koroit | Complete package

January 7 2023 - 9:00am
Home and garden, shed space galore | House of the Week
  • 18 Clarke Street, Koroit
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 6
  • $749,000
  • Agency/agent: Lisa Fitzgerald Real Estate. Lisa Fitzgerald 0437 323 410.
  • Inspection by appointment.

This impressive property at 18 Clarke Street in Koroit is perfect for retirees or anyone wanting a large shed, spacious home and picturesque garden.

