Home and garden, shed space galore | House of the Week

This impressive property at 18 Clarke Street in Koroit is perfect for retirees or anyone wanting a large shed, spacious home and picturesque garden.
The block size is 2,612m2, which means plenty of space for anyone to enjoy, and the opportunities to add your own special features are endless!
The land is fully landscaped with a long driveway, plenty of foliage, a chook shed and vegetable garden.
There is also 50,000 litres of tank water, and with the flick of a tap the supply can be switched over to the town water.
The home boasts two-bedrooms, which are very spacious and decorated in a lovely cornflower blue.
The kitchen is large with plenty of cupboard space, pantry, gas stove and lots of room for the fridge to fit.
The kitchen-dining area is conjoined with a big lounge room, boasting near-new quality carpet and curtains.
The home has central heating and split system heating and cooling.
There is a sliding door which takes you out into a sheltered double carport, which can incorporate that outside living feel.
There is also roller window shutters that can be operated from inside, which is great for keeping out the sun and can add a sense of security.
The main bathroom is located smack bang in-between the two bigger-than-average sized bedrooms, offering built-in robes and dressing tables.
The laundry is large and very accessible, with plenty of bench space and cupboards.
The shed offers a sizeable five-bay with remote control door measuring nine metres x 18 metres, which is every man's dream!
The fifth bay is home to a good-sized room complete with toilet and basin and a great-sized kitchen, which would be an ideal set-up for guests or a tenant.
There is also a storeroom which is perfect for storage of all sorts, and 14 solar panels attract the sun, making electricity bills cheaper.
Koroit is a lovely town and has so many amenities, such as the brand-new IGA supermarket, cafés, chemist, doctor, hotels, hairdressers and gift shops.
It is located a few kilometres north of the Princes Highway, 18 kilometres north-west of Warrnambool and 272 kilometres west of Melbourne.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.