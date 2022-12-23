Letters: The answer isn't blowing in the wind

I take issue with Andrew Blaker's comment (The Standard, December 16) belittling local farmers with the comment "I would love to host turbines if I was a farmer. $20,000 per-year-per-turbine, wow, free money".
This bloke should enlighten himself about agriculture in the Western District. Yesterday I spoke with a dairy farmer from Ecklin, he estimates that once you factor in the inability to fully farm land littered with turbines, the cost would be $90k in lost production per $20k turbine.
These city people don't realise how technically sophisticated the agricultural industry is. Its booming because farmers are intelligent, innovative and invest prudently.
This switched on Ecklin farmer explained how with the advent of drone technology, farmers will soon be using drones for cropping, seeding, spraying, orthomosaic and plant health mapping, and animal husbandry.
For the majority of south-west farmers, tying up the land with turbines is a bad business decision, and the loss of future production enormous.
Hosts are bound by confidentiality clauses, you will never hear the negative lived experience from a host, you will never hear the truth of their lost production.
Many hosts who signed up decades ago, did so because times were tough, prices were low, the country was in drought, and they had no retirement or succession plan. Many hosts are absentee farmers because the noise and infrasound has forced them away.
Most farmers today are smart, technically savvy and fully committed to Australia's primary production industry. The wind industry is a transient, inefficient industry that will bust well before any boom.
Viva-Lyn Lenehan, Killarney
Firstly, I am not a consistent fisherperson.The lack of parking by the Hopkins River at Warrnambool needs to be addressed as it is a beautiful location and one of the prettiest landscapes in the region. To promote the asset and attract more fishing boats, the infrastructure needs updating. This is not just about anglers, it is about tourism promotion for Warrnambool. Money well spent I say.
Steve Butler, Koroit
The festive season is a time for reflection: offering the potential for new beginnings.
This year, as many of us create happy memories with loved ones, the struggles of those less fortunate are hard to ignore.
The people of war-torn Ukraine, the 20 million in Africa experiencing drought induced extreme famine, the 30 million in Pakistan impacted by horrific flooding, and those around Australia who are still rebuilding their lives after "rain bombs" swept our nation are but a few examples of people who could be in our thoughts.
In response, perhaps we might take a moment to appreciate our privileges and, in 2023, pledge to offer and encourage goodwill, justice, climate action, environmental regeneration, good health, and peace for all.
Collectively, these things are necessary for a positive, thriving future for humanity and all life on earth.
Amy Hiller, Kew
Imagine what it would be like if almost all vehicles in Australia were powered by electricity derived from renewable energy sources. The benefits available for all would be considerable.The air would be so much cleaner, the health improvements would be extensive, no more any awful petrol or diesel fumes, no more relying on other countries for most of our petrol - a huge plus - running cost savings would be substantial, there would be less noise, greenhouse gas emissions would be greatly reduced -a huge plus - human induced climate change would be considerably slowed - a huge plus - one could go on and on. Transitioning almost all vehicles away from dirty fossil fuels would be one of the greatest achievements of the present century. Bring it on more quickly.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
