The Standard
Home/Opinion and comment

Letters: The answer isn't blowing in the wind, writes Killarney's Viva-Lyn Lenehan

December 23 2022 - 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: The answer isn't blowing in the wind

I take issue with Andrew Blaker's comment (The Standard, December 16) belittling local farmers with the comment "I would love to host turbines if I was a farmer. $20,000 per-year-per-turbine, wow, free money".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.