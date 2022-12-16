The Standard
Home/Opinion and comment
Comment

Editorial: No winners as racing's image takes cruel hit

December 16 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren Weir enters Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week.

Racing has long been dubbed the sport of kings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.