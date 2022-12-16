Letters: 'We still have the worst boat ramp' - user

Imagine what it would be like if almost all vehicles in Australia were powered by electricity derived from renewable energy sources. The benefits available for all would be considerable.The air would be so much cleaner, the health improvements would be extensive, no more any awful petrol or diesel fumes, no more relying on other countries for most of our petrol - a huge plus - running cost savings would be substantial, there would be less noise, greenhouse gas emissions would be greatly reduced -a huge plus - human induced climate change would be considerably slowed - a huge plus - one could go on and on.