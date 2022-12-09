The Standard
Home/News/Local News

What is the school sector doing to improve teenage reading engagement?

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emmanuel College's Catherine Ryan, Simone Rolfe, Andrea Lane and Margaret Sinnott are going back to basics to increase year nine reading engagement at their school.

The region's schooling sector says getting back to basics is the best way to address the decline in teenage reading literacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.