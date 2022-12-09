The Standard
Home/News/Local News

The Standard wins ACM's masthead of the year award for 2022

Updated December 9 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Standard's editor Greg Best and deputy editor Rachael Houlihan accepted the ACM daily masthead of the year award in Sydney this week.

The Standard has won ACM's 2022 daily masthead of the year award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.