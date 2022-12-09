The Standard
Editorial: Wave of excitement for Warrnambool's new boat ramp quickly subsides

Updated December 9 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 1:13pm
Editorial: Wave of joy for boat ramp washed away

Boating enthusiasts have long campaigned for Warrnambool's dangerous Lady Bay boat ramp to be upgraded. So when a $1.8m redevelopment was opened last week, it was met with excitement and a collective sigh of 'about time'.

