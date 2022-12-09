The Standard
Home/Opinion and comment

Letters: Warrnambool City Council's response to rubbish from dredging 'disappointing'

December 9 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Fail to pause dredging 'disappointing'

In what must be the understatement of the year, Warrnambool City Council says it is 'disappointed' that rubbish was dredged up from the harbour, shredded and spat back into Lady Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.