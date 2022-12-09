Letters: Fail to pause dredging 'disappointing'

In what must be the understatement of the year, Warrnambool City Council says it is 'disappointed' that rubbish was dredged up from the harbour, shredded and spat back into Lady Bay.
But it was not disappointed enough to pause the dredging to find a way to deal with the rubbish.
It was not disappointed enough to warn beach goers about the risk of dangerous, shredded aluminium cans in the water and washed up on the beach.
It was not disappointed enough in the consequences to marine creatures of the hundreds of kilograms of plastics the dredge has turned into micro-plastics and it was not disappointed enough to assure our community that this will never happen again.
Not disappointed enough to declare that next time we will find a dredging solution that does not leave our natural environment worse off.
It is as if council has taken its Green Plan and Warrnambool 2040 plan, both full of lofty environmental goals, run them through the shredder and spat them out. Very disappointing indeed.
Bruce Campbell, Chair, Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network
At least the rubbish can be picked up off the beach! The sea certainly doesn't need it. The community needs to get its act together and clean up after itself. The amount of rubbish around town is disgusting and no one takes responsibility for it. We all need to stop, take heed and be responsible for keeping our town clean.
Helen Tredinnick, Warrnambool
It's overdue time for the Warrnambool City Council to do something really positive for its residents and I have a perfect option.
Please shift the glass recycle pickup time from very late evening to a more civilised time.
Twice in recent weeks, my houseguests have been jolted awake to the sound of glass and general garbage crashing into bins and the truck itself performing its garbage management role.
In fact it would be more civic minded that all of our very late pickups are brought forward to an earlier time. Perhaps something council can work on and resolve in 2023
Marilyn Schroeder, Warrnambool
Documents made public at the recent Willatook wind farm permit hearing show in 2019 DELWP offered Moyne Shire council $50,000 to engage consultants to investigate ongoing noise complaints council had received about Macarthur Wind farm.
Moyne Shire didn't take up the offer it seems.
Moyne Shire apparently decided against helping its own ratepayers who had (and still are) making complaints to council about sleep disturbance and being severely impacted by noise from Macarthur Wind Farm years after it started operating.
Some of these complaints were tabled again at the Willatook wind farm permit hearing as that community faces living next to a second wind farm.
They know what's coming.
Did Moyne Shire not take up the 2019 offer because it was afraid that it would find there actually was a noise problem at Macarthur Wind Farm and would have to do something about it?
Long suffering Macarthur Wind Farm neighbours are owed some answers from their current elected councillors about council's apparent failure to act years ago to protect their own residents.
Neil Blain, The Sisters
It's surprising that Roy Reekie and Denis Napthine ignored the elephant in the room in analysing Roma Britnell's easy state electorate win (The Standard, December 1).
Labor selected the wrong candidate to contest the seat. Kylie Gaston was among all City of Warrnambool councillors defeated at the 2020 council elections.
To endorse Kylie after that was puzzling and misguided.
Unsolicited comments to me from friends and acquaintances about this before the election suggests many probable ALP voters went elsewhere.
The result in neighbouring Polwarth where the Labor candidate had no such baggage was much closer between the main parties.
Tony Delaney, Warrnambool
