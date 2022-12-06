What are teeth straightening options available in Melbourne?

When it comes to teeth straightening it is essential to note that the best option for you will depend on your unique dental needs.

If you're thinking about getting your teeth straightened in Melbourne, you'll be happy to know that there are a number of options available. In this guide, we'll take a look at some of the most popular methods for straightening teeth. Whether you're looking for a quick and easy solution or something more permanent, we're sure you'll find what you're looking for.



Here are the most common teeth straightening options available in Melbourne:

1. Invisalign

Getting Invisalign can be an excellent option for getting straighter teeth without anyone knowing about it. These custom-made plastic aligners are barely visible. This makes them the perfect choice for those who prefer to keep their teeth straightening process low-key.



Additionally, getting Invisalign is usually relatively quick, as most people finish their treatment period within six months to a year. This makes it ideal if you're looking for fast and discreet results. Your new smile is surely worth the investment, so choose Invisalign if you want to get straighter teeth with minimal hassle.

2. Traditional metal braces

Traditional braces are a popular choice when it comes to straightening your teeth. They're made up of metal brackets and wires that slowly nudge your teeth into the desired position. They may cost less than other treatment options, but they do require a bit more maintenance.



However, keep in mind that this method can take up to three years before you see your perfect smile - so it's worth it! Don't worry, dentists and dental hygienists can provide you with the proper care instructions for taking care of those braces during the entire process.

3. Ceramic braces

Ceramic braces offer an attractive alternative to traditional metal braces that still effectively move teeth into the desired position. In addition, they are less visible due to their ceramic brackets, which match the colour of natural teeth and blend in with the smile.



This means adults who wish to straighten their teeth don't have to worry about compromising their appearance while undergoing treatment. Ceramic braces may be a bit more expensive than regular metal braces, but if you value discretion, they are a great choice!

4. Lingual Braces

Lingual braces are the perfect choice for adults who desire orthodontic treatment that won't be too obvious. We all know how metal braces can stand out, and often we just don't want to draw attention to our teeth if we have a crooked smile. With lingual braces, you can still get the dental work you need without anyone else even knowing! But, of course, they do come with a higher price tag than traditional braces. They also require extra care when cleaning around them, so keep that in mind if this option is something you're considering.

5. Six-month smiles

If you're an adult looking to straighten your teeth without wearing traditional metal braces, this might be a great solution for you. It's a type of clear plastic aligner specifically designed to straighten front teeth in six months or less.



The benefit of Six-Month Smiles is that it can get the job done much faster than more traditional treatment plans but note that it is more expensive. So if time is of the essence and you need your teeth to look as perfect as possible in minimal time, Six-Month Smiles could be your best bet.

6. ClearCorrect

If you're looking for a discrete way to straighten your teeth without paying a fortune, ClearCorrect is worth considering. Unlike metal braces, these invisible aligners fit comfortably inside the mouth.



They are also removable, making it easier to brush and floss your pearly whites as normal. Most treatment plans with ClearCorrect cost less than Invisalign but still produce desirable results in 6-18 months. So regardless of your budget or time constraints, this provides an excellent solution for people of all ages seeking a straighter smile!

Conclusion