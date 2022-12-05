CHRISTMAS: Community Party, Cobrico Hall, Cobden, from 6.30pm. Simpson CFA Santa run, kindergarten/primary school, 2pm-2.15pm, Jaycee's 3pm-3.30pm.
SHOPPING: Love Local late night shopping, Port Fairy, 10am-8pm.
LAUNCH: The new Lake Pertobe adventure playground, 3.30pm.
CHARACTERS: Bluey and Bingo, Liebig Street, Warrnambool, 10am-11am, Collins Booksellers Warrnambool, 11am-noon.
CHRISTMAS Warrnambool motorcycle charity toy run, starts at Rafferty's Tavern at 1pm, finishes at Lake Pertobe for a community barbecue. A Christmas Carol, Trinity Lutheran Church, Warrnambool, from 7.30pm.
MUSIC: Dave Burgess, Warrnambool RSL. Convict Class Demo-lition EP Launch, Duke's Commercial Hotel Koroit, from 9pm. The Average Band, Rafferty's Tavern, from 8pm.
OPENING: Here and Now exhibition, Hamilton Gallery, from 2pm, exhibition runs November 26 to February 26.
DANCE: Panmure Dance, Panmure Hall, 8pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 9am-1pm.
LAUNCH: Arthur Jafa Love Is The Message, The Message Is Death and Brett Clarke's Ngakee Wanga Toompa with performance by Clarke, Warrnambool Art Gallery, 1pm-2pm. Sculpture trail, Victoria Park, Warrnambool, 10am near the water tower.
RUGBY: Limestone Coast Rugby League semi-finals, Friendly Societies' Park, 1.30pm and 3pm.
CRICKET: South West Cricket twenty20 grand final, Cobden Recreation Reserve, 6.30pm.
MUSIC: Jimi Hocking's Blues Machine, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
CHRISTMAS: Carols, Theatre Royal Camperdown, from 7.30pm. Picnic, Fletcher Jones Gardens, noon-3pm. Warrnambool Christmas Markets, Civic Green, 9am-1pm. Markets, Civic Green, 9am-1pm, Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Market, Warrnambool Showgrounds, 8am-1pm.
ATHLETICS: Hally's run/walk memorial event, Lake Pertobe, from 10am.
POKEMON: Meet Pokemon TCG 2019 world champion Henry Brand, R.N.G Tabletop Gaming Warrnambool, 11am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
