The Standard
Home/Opinion and comment

Letters December 2, 2022

December 2 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens candidate Thomas Campbell. Picture by Anthony Brady

My congratulations to Roma for her re-election to Parliament, and my thanks to all the candidates who ran a respectful campaign (especially in comparison to campaigns running across the rest of Victoria).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.