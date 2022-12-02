In all my 88 years of living in Warrnambool, I've seen some very poor decisions by the city council but this takes the cake. Well they have done it this time, I hope the councillors are proud of themselves and can sleep well at night knowing they have put so many good people and farmers out of work and that they are going to force businesses to shut their doors. I'm referring to the closing of the sale yards. Now they can get to work on taking away Cannon Hill from the locals to build a $40 million art gallery for the tourists.