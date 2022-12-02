The Standard

571 Grassmere Road, Grassmere | True grandeur

December 3 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beautiful home with hilltop views | House of the Week
  • 571 Grassmere Road, Grassmere
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 6
  • For sale by EOI: closing December 21
  • Agency: Brian O'Halloran & Co
  • Agent: Brian Hancock 0408 529 580

A sensational lifestyle 5.95ha or 14.7 acre property which overlooks the picturesque Grassmere Valley from a beautiful hilltop position.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.