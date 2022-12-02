Beautiful home with hilltop views | House of the Week

A sensational lifestyle 5.95ha or 14.7 acre property which overlooks the picturesque Grassmere Valley from a beautiful hilltop position.
This classic expansive weatherboard home has return verandas, four large carpeted bedrooms - main with ensuite, walk-in robe and vast countryside window views.
A fine front entry hallway from the veranda has high ceilings and cornices throughout.
There are two superb marble-look featured bathrooms, a formal lounge sitting room and the blackwood kitchen area opens out to an enormous slate-floored room, which incorporates a log fireplace.
There is a superb spacious dining and living space that overlooks a covered outdoor barbecue entertaining area, which is attached to a separate lock-up office.
Plus, there is a huge twin-door workshop and garages, which also have a rear end door for a caravan.
Besides this is another separate large garage/workshop/storage building.
The bonus is a large bank of solar power panels producing 4kWs of cost-efficient energy supply.
This magnificent home and outbuildings are all set among beautiful mature trees, gardens and sprawling green lawns watered by submersible Bore and out to the livestock grazing paddock troughs.
A good set of stockyards, tractor shed, and feed bunkers complement this outstanding rural lifestyle.
Brian O'Halloran & Co director Brian Hancock said houses like this didn't come along very often.
"Not this style and the location... it's been in the one family for 40 years," he says.
"It's set well back off the road and is in the hillside overlooking the valley.
"It's got a lovely entrance in and out and good storage room."
Brian said this property was ideal for someone wanting to run a bit of livestock and own a lifestyle property.
"There's plenty of room for a market garden... there's a lot of high ends to the property," he says.
"It's got that character, high ceilings and cornices and everything right through, yet it's fitted for modern living.
"It's just a fabulous property. It's a grand, opulent property. It's magnificent!"
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.