Two south-west farmers have failed in their bids to win a seat on the board of Australian Dairy Farmers.
Woolsthorpe's Glenn Britnell and Cobden's Ian Morris were pitted against South Australian dairy farmer Rick Gladigau in last week's election for one spot.
Mr Gladigau, who prevailed in the ballot, was re-elected president for a second term at a meeting of the board and national council following the AGM.
Mr Gladigau had campaigned in part on the need for board stability.
"I am actually currently the longest-serving director on ADF," he told an online forum last week.
"We've only got five directors, and three of those were actually appointed last year, so stability to me is a big key to how ADF can continue to function."
As a result of Thursday's vote, the ADF board remains unchanged.
Mr Gladigau thanked ADF members for participating in the election process and, in doing so, supporting the organisation.
"I look forward to continuing to lead ADF for the benefit of all dairy farmers," he said.
"ADF thanks Glenn and Ian for nominating and taking part in the election of a business director."
Mr Gladigau told last week's forum labour was the biggest issue facing the industry, which was driving a lack of confidence.
"Farmers are doing long hours, and some recently have had the extra burdens of flooding and wet weather," he said.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
