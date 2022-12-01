OPENINGS: The Lawn Bar, Lake Pertobe, from 3pm. Warrnambool Laneway Bar, from 5pm.
CAROLS BY THE MERRI: G G Payne Reserve, Dennington, 5.30pm-9pm.
FAIR: Warrnambool street fair, December 2.
FILM: The Bad Guys, Cinema pop up, Lake Pertobe, The Grinch (Saturday) 7.30pm-10.30pm.
MUSIC: 15 minutes of Fame, St Brigid's, Crossley, doors 6pm, dinner 6.30pm, music 7.30pm.
MARKET: Hamilton Makers Market grand opening, The Hub Hamilton, 5pm-7pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Farmers' Market, Railway Place, 8am-1pm. Hamilton Makers Market grand opening, The Hub Hamilton, 5pm-7pm.
MUSIC: Flo Linemann, Warrnambool RSL. Shaun Kirk, Portland Arts Centre, from 7.30pm.
CHRISTMAS: Community party, Curdie and Victoria streets, Cobden, 9am-2pm. And So This Is Christmas, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre.
ATHLETICS: Warrnambool Gift, Reid Oval, 10am-6pm.
RODEO: Warrnambool Showgrounds, 11am-11.45pm.
TALK: Meet the Artist: Jasmine Mansbridge, Hamilton Gallery, 11am-noon.
PRODUCE: Koroit Community Produce and Plant Swap and Wreath Making, Koroit Theatre, 10am-11am.
MUSIC: Checkerboard lounge, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Prop Walters, Warrnambool RSL. Project Sookie Sookie, jazz music, Frolic Lane, from 3pm. Oak and Anchor launch bar launch, Port Fairy, 2pm-5pm. Gabby Steel, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2pm-5pm.
CHRISTMAS: Hamilton Miniature Railway Group, Pastoral Museum Hiller Lane, Santa 2pm. Carols, Koroit Village Green, 3pm-5pm.
ATHLETICS: Terang Gift, Terang Recreation Reserve, 11am-4.30pm.
MARKETS: Christmas, Civic Green, 9am-1pm. Warrnambool Fresh Market, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm. Santa, Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Markets, Warrnambool Showgrounds, 11am-noon.
LAUNCH: 40th anniversary theatre season launch, Lighthouse Theatre, 6.30pm-9pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
