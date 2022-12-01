The Standard
What's on
Free

Christmas carols and community parties are starting to be held across the south-west

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christmas markets, community parties and carols are back.

FRIDAY

OPENINGS: The Lawn Bar, Lake Pertobe, from 3pm. Warrnambool Laneway Bar, from 5pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.