Talented Russells Creek youngster Noah Baulch-Corrin says he is "over the moon" after his breakout performance in senior cricket alongside dad Les on Saturday.
The 15-year-old snared incredible figures of 4-8 from 3.5 overs to be the main star of the show in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division four match against North Warrnambool Eels at Mack Oval.
Making the haul of wickets all the more special in just his second season playing was the fact his dad was bowling in tandem with him at the other end.
"It was really good," he said.
"I started last year with dad (getting him into the game) and it's been good."
Les, who joined the Creekers alongside Noah in 2021-22, said he was "proud" to share the pitch with his son.
"We've played a few games together but it's the first time he's had a really good bowl," he said.
"We bowled in tandem - it was really good to do that and good to see him doing well. He bowled accurate and all of them were clean bowled.
"I took the first one and he took the next four. I'm very proud of him."
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association is preparing strongly for the junior country week carnivals in January, with trials for the boys and girls'sides under way.
The association will use the next few weeks to lock in squads for the under 14, under 16 and under 18 girls teams and the under 13, under 15 and under 17 boys.
WDCA director of junior coaching Jake Bloom, who is looking after the boys' squads, says the trials are always enjoyable to conduct.
"The interest is incredibly high, a lot of junior players really hang off getting a nomination to a country week trial, it's pretty sought after in your cricketing life," he said. WDCA director of female cricket Rachel Sabo said the opportunity for the girls to represent their association was exciting.
"Over the last few years with the introduction of the under 14s comp in girls, it just shows the expansion from a younger age," she said.
"Some girls are coming from under 11s and just starting out so it's a great platform. Hopefully they can be provided a platform that we haven't seen before in the south-west district and give them a chance to move on towards Premier league sides or through senior cricket. It's exciting for the girls to get a chance."
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has locked in its side for Sunday's crunch Hudson Shield clash against South West Cricket at Cobden.
There has been some changes to the initial team, with skipper Cam Williams and Ethan Boyd unavailable due to Vic Country commitments. Chris Bant and Xavier Beks are also not available.
Nathan Murphy will captain the side for the clash due to the unavailability of Williams, which was originally scheduled to be played at Camperdown with another couple of additions to the team likely before Sunday.
Team: Nathan Murphy (captain); Geoff Williams; Mitch Lang; Jack Burnham; Todd Lamont; Bailey Jenkinson; Ben Threlfall; Joe Nyikos; Lachlan Wareham; Jack Lehmann; Matt Petherick.
Mathew Kemp (Cobden) 44; Eddie Lucas (Bookaar) 62; David Murphy (Pomborneit, wk); Thomas Hunt (Heytesbury Rebels) 36; Easton Wood (Pomborneit) 67 not out; Damon Delaney (Cobden) 41; Jason Fowler (Woorndoo) 34 not out and 3-24; Zach Sinnott (Bookaar) 3-35; Isaac Fowler (Woorndoo) 4-36; Blake Mottram (Heytesbury Rebels) 3-12; Bayley Thompson (Heytesbury Rebels) 3-16
Shashan Silva (Russells Creek) 78; Max Green (Port Fairy, wk) 63; Alastair Templeton (West Warrnambool) 61; Liam Couch (Dennington) 52; Tyson Hay (Dennington) 60 not out; Jack Burke (North Warrnambool Eels) 59 and 2-52; Kory Howlett (North Warrnambool Eels) 59; Tyler Fowler (West Warrnambool) 4-10; Simon Richardson (Allansford-Panmure) 3-5; Craig Britten (Russells Creek) 3-25; Xavier Beks (Dennington) 3-34.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.