SHOW: Marina Prior and David Hobson, The 2 of Us, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 8pm-10pm.
DISCO: 70s and 80s karaoke, Vic Hotel Warrnambool, 9pm-11pm. Silent disco, Gateway Plaza, 5pm-9pm.
LAUNCH: DJs, drag acts and performances, The Dart and Marlin, from 7pm.
FUN RUN: Dennington Dash run or walk, St John's Parish Primary School, registrations from 5.15pm, race from 6-8pm.
SHOW: Marina Prior and David Hobson, Lighthouse Theatre, 8pm-10pm.
CRICKET: Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's Nestles v Hawkesdale, Reid Oval, from 6pm.
PHOTOGRAPHY: Through our eyes exhibition by Kirrae Health Service's Kalat girls aged 12-25, Warrnambool Art Gallery, all month.
FOODIES: Timboon Artisan Festival, Berry World, 11am-4pm.
TENNIS: Former Australian Davis Cup captain and Grand Slam doubles champion John Fitzgerald, Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup and Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, Port Fairy Lawn Tennis Club, 4pm-8pm.
MUSIC: Bill Chambers with support by Ruby McKenna, Commercial Hotel Terang, from 7.30pm. Mark and Gonz, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 8pm-11pm. Leah Senior and Sophia Whitney, Noodledoof Brewing Co., from 7pm. Barnwood, Kirkstall Hotel. Bo Jenkins, Port Campbell Hotel, from 8pm.
FUNDRAISER: Music for Merri dinner auction, Merri River School multipurpose room, 6pm-11pm.
CHOIR: Australian Chamber Choir, a Ceremony of Carols with Melina van Leeuwen, Terang Presbyterian Church, from 3pm.
RACING: Jericho Cup, Warrnambool Racecourse, with special guest Dennis Lillee, gates 11am-6.15pm.
TRIATHLON: Warrnambool Tri Club Killarney triathlon, from 8am.
MUSIC: Lost in Suburbia, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Matt Sell, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2pm-5pm. Warrnambool Bowls Club, 1pm-7pm.
CYCLING: About 3000 riders in the Great Vic Bike Ride start race, Victoria Park, Koroit, 6.30am-8.30am.
FAIR: Strawberry Fete, St John's Anglican Church Port Fairy, 10am-2pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
