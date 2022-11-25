As good as new... just move straight in | House of the Week

Step inside and you will be amazed by the complete internal refurbishment of this stunning four-bedroom, two living room home overlooking the sand dunes.
You really do not have to do a thing.
Just unpack, move in and start enjoying everything this quality home has to offer.
Ideal for a growing family or those who just want a sizeable home, who will enjoy the fully-landscaped gardens sited on a 879m2 allotment.
Don't trouble yourself with the hassle of building or finding a home to renovate when you have an opportunity like this.
This home features a brilliant light-filled floor plan incorporating a new stone bench kitchen with timber cupboards and quality stainless steel appliances.
The real stand-out is the feature black double sink in the middle of the island bench, which creates the perfect place to congregate around whilst entertaining.
The master bedroom at the front of the house incorporates a spacious walk-in robe, ensuite and built in timber desk.
New carpet has been laid in all the bedrooms and the remainder of the house features the polished concrete floors, which are hard wearing and visually stunning.
Incorporating three spacious light-filled bedrooms, formal lounge, versatile office/fourth bedroom, open plan kitchen/dining and living area with built-in tv cabinet all looking out on to the terraced gardens.
The laundry opening to the rear has also been completed with matching timber cabinetry to the kitchen and opens directly to the rear garden.
Complete with central gas heating, split cycle air conditioning, drive through remote controlled double garage and a huge outdoor undercover entertaining area.
Outside the home you will enjoy the fully landscaped gardens and a large 4m x 9m workshop/colorbond shed at the rear with power and internet ideal for those requiring extra storage space or looking to work from home. If all of that is not enough you can even grow your own fruit veg in the raised vegie boxes.
Situated on an elevated allotment overlooking the sand dunes, the home is in a lovely quiet area close to beaches, Merri River, sporting grounds and primary school.
The Warrnambool golf course is just a short drive away and the Port Fairy rail trail as basically at your doorstep.
This truly is a great opportunity so call today to arrange an inspection.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.