The Standard

8 Gay Street Warrnambool | Quality home with lots to offer

November 26 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As good as new... just move straight in | House of the Week
  • 8 Gay Street, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $700,000 - $750,000
  • Agency: Northeast Stockdale & Leggo Real Estate - Warrnambool
  • Agent: Matt Northeast, 0417 055 229
  • Inspect: Call to arrange a private inspection

Step inside and you will be amazed by the complete internal refurbishment of this stunning four-bedroom, two living room home overlooking the sand dunes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.