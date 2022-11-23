As a whole or in lots | On the Land

Nistel Farm situated at 629 Murfitts Road, Scotts Creek is a large-scale well-regarded dairy farm for sale as a whole or in five superb contingent lots.
Comprising of 992 acres/401 hectares currently milking 450 high-production Friesian cows on a fully self-contained basis with all young cattle retained on the property.
Alternatively, Nistel Farm is offered in lots to cater for prospective purchasers requiring a smaller milking platform and other local buyers wishing to consolidate their holding.
Due to its scale and versatility, Nistel Farm is ideally suited for other agricultural pursuits, including beef breeding and fattening, prime lambs and dairy inputs.
Nistel Farm includes three substantial homes, the cornerstone of which is an executive five-bedroom weatherboard homestead of around 50sqm offered as a separate lot.
The two other homes on the property are currently lived in by family and staff.
The cleverly-designed 50-unit rotary "donut" dairy allows for effective ventilation and airflow and is complete with a 400-cow yard and concrete stand-off feed pad.
