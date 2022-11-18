The Standard

114 Timor Street | Steeped in History

November 19 2022 - 9:00am
Mill House boasts unique opportunity | House of the Week
  • 114 Timor Street, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 0
  • Inspect: Saturday November 19 between 12.30pm and 1pm
  • Agency: First National Real Estate Warrnambool
  • Agent: Christine Steere, 0409 906 223

Those with an interest in the history of Warrnambool will relish in the knowledge that 114 Timor Street in Warrnambool forms part of the original Plummers Flour Mill.

