Residents in the Moyne Health Services catchment will have the opportunity to have a say on the future of the organisation.
Moyne Health will be hosting forums in Port Fairy and Koroit on Wednesday (November 16).
The topic of the forums will be master planning, with community members given the opportunity to have a say on what they believe is needed in regards to health facilities.
Key members of the Moyne Health leadership team will be on hand, as will consultants they have engaged to help with the master planning.
Interest in the forums is expected to be high, with close to 90 submissions received through an online survey about the master planning.
The bowls clubs in both towns will host the forums, with Port Fairy from 12pm-1pm and Koroit 6pm-7pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.