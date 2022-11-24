Top 10 fun family adventures | Warrnambool Out & About Summer 22/23

It's time to round up the kids and head to this fantastic family-friendly destination called Warrnambool, which offers bucket loads of things to do this summer.
Here is the top 10 list, according to visitgreatoceanroad...
Try to get your name on the "World's Best Scores Leader Board". A family-run business located adjacent to the spectacular foreshore and Lake Pertobe Adventure Playground.
Paradise for kids with giant slides, flying foxes, a maze and boat rides. Th ere are lovely walking tracks around the lakes, and the park features delightful picnic areas and sheltered barbecue facilities.
Rainy day? Not a problem! Just take the kids down to The Bowl, Warrnambool's very own Tenpin Bowling centre.
This is not just a market, it is an experience. Come to buy produce, enjoy a Sunday morning coffee, chat with a producer or just enjoy the beautiful location. The markets are held on the first and third Sunday of the month year-round at Lake Pertobe. Summer markets will be held every Sunday in January.
A living historical village that displays the life of a 19th century port and town, and holder of Victoria's largest maritime shipwreck collection. It occupies a beautiful site, tumbling down the bluff towards Lady Bay.
While many of the exposed breaks west of Cape Otway are for expert surfers, Warrnambool offers one of the few beach breaks suitable for beginners. For beginners, try Warrnambool or Port Fairy (East) Beach. Surfing lessons are available from a few companies, including Go Surf.
With more than 2,000 artworks, the Warrnambool Art Gallery facilitates rich experiences for audiences through its collection and an inspired program of exhibitions and events in and beyond the gallery.
The best thing about street art in Warrnambool is that it's accessible to everyone. This is a place where anyone can access world-class art for free... just by taking a walk around town. It makes life more interesting!
Located at the Deep Blue Hotel and Hot Springs, right on the town's foreshore, the public baths are filled with mineral-rich water drawn from an ancient source deep underground.
Emus, koalas, kangaroos, wallabies and ample bird life call Tower Hill home. You may wish to explore the various short bush walks or observe some native wildlife and learn about the local Indigenous culture at the Worn Gundidj Visitor Centre.
For a few days in early summer each year, the falls are the scene for one of nature's most extraordinary migrations, as short-finned eels negotiate the falls on their migration to and from their spawning grounds in the Coral Sea (3000km away).
As Victoria's largest coastal city outside Port Phillip Bay, it's fair to say there is lots happening in Warrnambool this summer. Click here to read the entire magazine online!
