House and land strikes ideal balance | House of the Week

We hope you are ready, because the stars have aligned!
Those dreams you have had of living in a beautiful modern house, with land to call your own and expansive views of the surrounding area.
To run some cattle and sheep, not far from town but just far enough that you don't need to think about the business that comes with town living.
This beautiful, light, considered and effortless house and the thriving 73.5 acres of land strikes that ideal balance between lifestyle and farming that you have been wanting.
In comparison to other houses on the market, this house is superior in design, layout and features. Inside and out, the house has been designed to optimise the landscape and work with the southwest seasons.
There is less need for heating and cooling as the considerate house design has included double glazed windows, high half-vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling windows to optimise sunlight and to provide a rural outlook from all living areas.
The house layout works with the modern family.
The main bedroom/WIR/ensuite is separated from the other two bedrooms/main bathroom by the heart of the house - the impressive and very spacious open living and kitchen area.
This expansive area of the house offers multiple viewpoints of the property through mid-wall windows.
Kitchen highlights include stone benchtops, a large island bench and stainless steel Smeg appliances.
The window above the kitchen sink creates an inviting space to sit around the island bench and look out over the property.
The house also offers a study nook, large laundry, ample storage compartments throughout the house, a dedicated storeroom and single car garage.
To maintain the quality of the house, recent improvements include an entire interior re-paint, roller blinds and water filtration system.
The property has four sheds; two are dedicated to stock and the others for the workshop/machinery and storage.
There are two raised-board shearing sheds with steel cattle and sheep yards. There is a lockable workshop that is fully concreted with three-phase power and a smaller shed for storage or machinery.
