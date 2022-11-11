The Standard

The complete package | 164 Grassmere-Hexham Rd

Updated November 14 2022 - 9:37am, first published November 12 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
House and land strikes ideal balance | House of the Week
  • 164 Grassmere-Hexham Rd, Grassmere
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 1
  • Inspect: By appointment
  • Sale by EOI, closing November 30
  • Agency: Roberts One Real Estate
  • Agent: Jeremy Gleeson, 0431 767 855

We hope you are ready, because the stars have aligned!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.