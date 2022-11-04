Winslow property ticks lots of boxes | House of the Week

Many families are seeking that lifestyle that allows room to move and the whole family to engage in a range of hobbies and pursuits, with space, privacy and distance from their neighbours.
It can take years to set this up from scratch to include establishing trees and gardens, be they for privacy and shelter, beauty, or to grow your own range of fruits and vegetables.
Let alone building a quality home, shedding, driveways and all the little extras that go with an ideal lifestyle property.
This one in popular Winslow ticks many of the boxes for a lot of people chasing that lifestyle close to Warrnambool - less than 15 minutes in fact.
Built in 2012, this brick home presents beautifully and has magnificent established gardens and fruit trees on the 3,253 square metre block which also has side access.
Twenty-one squares of living (25.5 squares including garage), four genuine bedrooms, huge main with large walk-in-robe and ensuite, other bedrooms are also good size and have built-in-robes; all have ceiling fans.
Two generous-sized living areas, double remote garage plus new 7.5m x 7m shed with concrete floor, power lights and water, plus some sundry storage shedding.
Practically laid out driveways, and excellent fencing including animal enclosures.
For your outdoor entertaining - sure to be a well-utilised feature of the lifestyle offered by this property - there is a massive undercover north-facing pergola area with bistro blinds.
This looks out to the magnificent and private gardens.
Wood heater, 70,000L of water tanks with substantial catchment, reticulated wastewater and excellent outdoor spotlights. Fruit trees include avocado, apricot, apple, cherry, plum, fig, lemon, orange, mandarin.
The property is split into separate sections, all of which are very well-fenced with gates between each for access through the whole property, including gates on wheels at the entrance. Pets can be securely enclosed in your preferred area, either in their enclosure, or one of the yard sections to suit.
Located only 14 minutes from Warrnambool, Winslow is home to a tightknit community, primary school, Lake Cartcarrong (popular fishing lake, with boat ramp) and football oval.
Call now to secure your private inspection of this fantastic lifestyle property.
