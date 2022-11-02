Land by the lake | On the Land

A fully-renovated country home with four large bedrooms, light-filled separate lounge, versatile kitchen, dining and living area with large glass sliding doors.
These doors provide direct access to an expansive undercover barbeque and entertaining area.
Other improvements include a raised board wool shed with undercover yards, cattle yards, two machinery sheds, hay shed, garage, and workshop.
A beautiful balance of rich volcanic soils, including free draining lunette lake banks, outstanding fencing and natural shelter.
Also, extensive bitumen road frontage, bore, dam and stock, and domestic water licence from Deep Lake.
Versatile land suitable for cropping, sheep, beef, horticulture, and lucerne/fodder production.
Lot 1 - 224.4 Acres includes all structural improvements and extensive lake frontage.
Lot 2 - 192.5 Acres of vacant land and featuring outstanding future homesites (STCA) with stunning panoramic views over Deep Lake and beyond.
Available as a whole or in two contingent lots.
