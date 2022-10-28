The Standard

60 Hider Street | A quaint cottage

October 28 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cottage with land offers building potential | House of the Week
  • 60 Hider Street, Warrnambool
  • Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Carparks 4
  • Expression of Interest closes November 3 2022 at 2pm
  • Agency: Falk & Co
  • Agents: David Falk 0407 878 213. Pia Falk 0417 153 961.
  • Inspect: By appointment

Perfectly located in central Warrnambool is this quaint cottage known as 60 Hider Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.