Cottage with land offers building potential | House of the Week

Perfectly located in central Warrnambool is this quaint cottage known as 60 Hider Street.
The home offers three bedrooms, a sitting room with fire place, open plan kitchen, living and dining area with a reverse cycle air-conditioner and gas heater.
There is also plenty of storage, gas cooking and a dishwasher.
A central bathroom with shower and separate bath services the home, with the added advantage of plentiful storage, plus a separate laundry too with lots of cupboards.
The living area opens onto a superb north-facing courtyard which enjoys the sun all day and is fully secure, making it ideal for your four-legged friends.
The possibilities are endless as to what you could do with this green space!
Design a flower garden, establish a vegetable garden, plant an orchard, create a stone path, install low-maintenance landscaping around the house and invest in a fountain, or add a fire pit.
But the real question is, is this the perfect townhouse for retirement, with a superb block centrally located in the heart of Warrnambool, allowing room to further pursue the garden and build a garage, or do you build a townhouse with views over the city?
If you were to build, this would have to be the most private parcel of land in central Warrnambool as you have no neighbours to the east or south and it would give you the most amazing views across Warrnambool.
This property has more than meets the eye!
Sitting on a 1,026 m2 block, with the option to build a second dwelling mentioned above (STCA), there are also proposed plans available and a planning permit, so all the hard work is done.
This property is located in the heart of Warrnambool, walking distance from the city centre, Woolworths and Norfolk Plaza, which offers an array of specialty shops, plus Warrnambool Base Hospital, St John of God Hospital along with Emmanuel College and Jamieson Street Primary School.
Not to mention easy access to the beach and the Botanic Gardens.
Warrnambool is a fabulous city to bring a family up in or retire as we have so many activities, including an amazing arts precinct to enjoy.
