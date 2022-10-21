Lyndoch Living acting chief executive officer Ted Rayment says the organisation is making strong progress as it prepares a formal response to several non-compliance findings from the national watchdog.
Lyndoch will present to the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission on Monday regarding nine failures found at its hostel service earlier this year. While this represents only a quarter of the 41 "action items" identified across Lyndoch's three services, Mr Rayment said action on the other 32 items was well underway.
"We have (created) a dashboard that picks up all of the items and reports our progress against each with links to evidential documents. It also indicates what we need to do to improve on that standard," he said.
"That will be used by Lyndoch on a weekly basis to ensure we are moving forward and where there are any problem areas we can address it."
Audits of Lyndoch's nursing home and hostel handed down in June found a range of issues, with particular concerns about the risk management and chemical restraint procedures and significant resident unhappiness about the lack of stimulating and appropriate activities.
"Those are areas where we've really progressed," Mr Rayment said.
"We've expanded the lifestyle team, which was an area of concern. We have filled the lifestyle coordinator role and we have brought in new lifestyle support workers."
He said the bolstered lifestyle team also opened the door to bringing back volunteers. "That's exactly what we want to do," he said.
Mr Rayment said the changes to Lyndoch's chemical restraint procedures was one area they would present on at Monday's meeting. He said Lyndoch also had a "highly regarded nurse practitioner" providing dementia management training to staff.
Mr Rayment said the commission was "pleased with the progress" Lyndoch was making at Terang's May Noonan Centre, after being forced to appoint an external advisor over "immediate and severe" risks discovered in August. But he said he was concerned by the bathroom facilities at May Noonan and had reported the issue to the commission.
"I was taken aback by the very small ensuite areas and I struggled to work out how that could be safe," he said. "If it was my loved one in there I would be very concerned."
With Lyndoch's annual general meeting just over a week away, Mr Rayment said there were several "very good applicants" for the three open board positions that will be voted on at the October 31 meeting.
Sign up to volunteer at Lyndoch Living here.
The Lyndoch Living 2022 Annual General Meeting takes place at 4pm, October 31. To register to attend, email: agm@lyndoch.org.au
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
