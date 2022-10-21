The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Lyndoch Living acting CEO says organisation has 'really progressed' with major issues

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated October 22 2022 - 12:32am, first published October 21 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyndoch Living acting chief executive officer Ted Rayment said the organisation was making progress and hoped to get the tick of approval over some of its non-compliance issues. Picture by Anthony Brady

Lyndoch Living acting chief executive officer Ted Rayment says the organisation is making strong progress as it prepares a formal response to several non-compliance findings from the national watchdog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.