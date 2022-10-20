The Standard

970 Timboon-Peterborough Road | A delightful property

Updated October 26 2022 - 11:13pm, first published October 20 2022 - 3:00am
Stunning house on three private acres | House of the Week

This 1995 brick house - 'Linedor' - was cleverly designed by Fasham Johnson Pty Ltd, and built on the site of the former Heytesbury Lower State School.

