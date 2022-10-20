Stunning house on three private acres | House of the Week

This 1995 brick house - 'Linedor' - was cleverly designed by Fasham Johnson Pty Ltd, and built on the site of the former Heytesbury Lower State School.
It is located 12-kilometres from Timboon, 6-kilometres from Peterborough and the Great Ocean Road, and 6-kilometres from Port Campbell.
The house features a U-shaped design built around a large north-facing courtyard.
The heart of this home is a generous light-filled living/dining room next to a spacious modern European kitchen with plywood cabinetry and stainless steel benchtops, and walk-in pantry.
A second lounge has views into the courtyard.
There is an owners' wing, with a large main bedroom, walk-through dressing room and ensuite.
The other self-contained wing has two bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is a home office with good ADSL internet connection, which could become a fourth bedroom or formal dining room.
Every room has floor to ceiling windows which bring the outside in, all with different views of the garden.
A wood slow combustion heater and split system warms the house in winter with ample wood harvested from the block.
The property is well watered with the main house boasting a 78,000-litre water tank, while another 20,000-litre water tank and bore keep the gardens etc, well looked after.
The garden is low maintenance and well-established.
There is reticulated water all around the block servicing the garden, lawns, a small established orchard with plum, apple and pear trees, and two vegetable beds.
A large barn-style shed has power and extensive benches and shelving and space for a caravan or boat.
Altogether this is a delightful property. The house is comfortable and stylish and the garden a pleasure to enjoy.
The location is extremely private yet close to services in nearby townships and Warrnambool. The beach and the Great Ocean Road are a five minute drive.
Selling agent Peter Worden says, "this is a quality spacious home which has afforded the vendors a delightful living environment for the past 13 years".
"It has a very welcoming presentation for a couple or family home and is well sited relative to other local communities," Mr Worden says.
"An inspection will not disappoint!"
