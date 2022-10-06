If you'd like your event to feature in the weekly What's On email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday the week of the event. Please include the name, location and time of the event.
ART: 40th Hamilton Rotary Art Show, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, runs October 6-9, open for viewing today and tomorrow, 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-3pm.
SHOW: Big Fiddle Little Fiddle and Merran Moir, Mozart Hall, 7.30-9pm.
FILM: Thor: Love and Thunder screening fund-raiser for Port Fairy Heritage Boats, Reardon Theatre, 7.30-9.30pm.
LIVE MUSIC: 15 Minutes of Fame, St Brigid's Crossley, doors 6pm, dinner 6.30pm, show 7.30pm.
FOOTY: Geelong AFLW open training session, Reid Oval, Warrnambool and bringing AFL premiership cup along, 2.30-3.30pm, Essendon open session, 3.45pm-4.45pm.
LIVE MUSIC: The Average Band, Vic Hotel Warrnambool, from 9pm.
AG SHOW: 150th Camperdown Agricultural Show, Camperdown Showgrounds.
MARKETS: Port Fairy whole town garage sale and market, Railway Place and Port Fairy Community Market.
TRIBUTE: The Best of the Bee Gees tribute act with original Bee Gees drummer Colin 'Smiley' Petersen, Lighthouse Theatre, 8-10.30pm.
CARS: 16th Hillman National Rally, Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village car park, 11am-2pm.
ENVIRONMENT: Portland Cliffs listening post, Portland Lighthouse, 10am-1pm.
EXHIBITION: Art@Suffoir Exhibition mural and sculpture by Juanita Pohl, folk pop singer-songwriter Soulty and band releasing her debut album, 3-6pm.
OPEN MIC: Live music and open mic Duke's Commercial Koroit, 8.30-11pm.
TRACTORS: 100 Bulldogs tractors for 100 Years, Ballarat Road, Hamilton, 10am to 4pm Sunday.
GUIDES: Barwon South West Girl Guide Region Day, try out day, Warrnambool Girl Guides Hall, 4 Manifold Street, 11am-4pm.
COMEDY: Rose Callaghan, Dirty Angel Comedy, Mozart Hall, 7.30-9pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Tuddywah, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
FOOTY: 2022 NAB AFLW round seven, Essendon v Geelong, Reid Oval, Warrnambool, festival from 11.10am, match from 1.10pm.
MARKET: Market Square, Mortlake, 9am-1pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
