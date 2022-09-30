The Standard

Tackle Shack: Red-hot offshore fishing for shark

By Corey McLaren
September 30 2022 - 5:00am
Amanda Pirotta landed a couple of nice shark on Sunday including a solid school shark weighing 22.5 kilograms. Pictures supplied
Harry Chatfield

The fishing in the south west has been red-hot of late, especially on the shark front offshore. With the added two days off in public holidays last week, it meant that there were more boats hitting the water in search of some flake and other species.

