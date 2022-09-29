THE first national sporting event at the newly-redeveloped Reid Oval is expected to attract more than 5000 fans.
AFLW clubs Essendon and Geelong will go head-to-head in Warrnambool on Sunday, October 9.
More than 2000 tickets have been sold with a surge expected in the days leading up to the game.
Essendon, which is hosting the match, will run an open training session on Saturday, October 8 at Reid Oval from 3.45pm.
Players will take part in an autograph session once they've finished training.
The Bombers will also run school clinics on the Monday.
Both clubs have south-west connections.
Warrnambool-raised Natalie Wood coaches the Bombers while Geelong ruck Olivia Fuller played Big V basketball for Warrnambool Mermaids this year and emerging utility Georgia Clarke hails from Branxholme.
Essendon duo Sophie Van De Heuvel - a former Cat - and Paige Scott were drafted via NAB League club Greater Western Victoria Rebels.
Emerging Geelong footballer Georgie Prespakis, who earned a rising star nomination earlier this season, will miss with suspension.
Prespakis, who has received a two-match ban for a dangerous tackle, would've played against older sister Maddy in the midfield.
The teenager - a rising star nominee in her first season - collected 32 and 25 disposals respectively in her past two matches against North Melbourne and St Kilda.
