Jeanette gives back to charity that fulfilled her father's dying wish

Five years ago Warrnambool's Jeanette Miller sought help to fulfil her late father's wish to spend his final days at home.
Now she is giving back to the Warrnambool charity that made it happen by joining its committee of management.
Ms Miller credited Warrnambool and District Community Hospice with helping her father Bill have a "beautiful death" at home in the comfort of his own bed.
Mr Miller was one of the first people in the south-west to benefit from Hospice in the Home, a free, in-home, support service provided by specially-trained volunteers.
After watching his wife die in hospital, Mr Miller was adamant he didn't want to go that way.
Ms Miller said her father was a proud man, who despised hospitals and had a very strong connection to the local community.
She said the support her family received was a key component in a team effort involving Community Palliative Care and District Nursing.
Ms Miller said Hospice in the Home filled the gaps and provided her family with confidence that there was always someone watching out for their beloved father.
"The Hospice in the Home volunteers were fantastic people, they would sit and talk, they would do the dishes, they'd sweep, have a chat with him," she said.
Ms Miller said she and her sister were by their father's side as his breathing slowed, where they were able to hold his hand, and let him know how much they loved him.
After that she wanted to give her time and expertise to help other families facing the loss of a loved one, make the most of their final days together.
A senior paralegal with Maddens Lawyers, Ms Miller joined the Warrnambool and District Community Hospice committee late last year.
She said when applying for the position she expressed her "eternal gratitude" for the gift the charity had given her family.
Warrnambool and District Community Hospice is currently looking for more members to join its committee of management.
Anyone interested should email info@wdchospice.org.au to request an expression of interest form.
Expressions of interest close on October 12.
