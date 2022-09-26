Cattle prodder charges axed, woman released from custody

UPDATE, Wednesday, 12.15pm:
A Hamilton woman accused of assaulting a family member with a taser-like device has had those criminal charges withdrawn by police.
Molly Richardson, 21, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail application and that application was adjourned until Wednesday.
Police prosecutors withdrew the charges although they applied for the cattle prodder to be forfeited, which was granted.
Ms Richardson is already on bail in relation to other charges and is expected back in court on October 12.
Her bail has now been changed so she can live with her sister in Hamilton's Duke Avenue and she is being released from custody.
Tuesday: A Hamilton woman accused of possessing a homemade firearm is back in custody after allegedly assaulting a family member with a taser.
Molly Richardson, 21, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail application.
The court heard she was arrested during a police raid at a Dempster Drive address in Hamilton in June and charged with drug and firearm-related offences.
That search allegedly uncovered 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, with a potential street value of about $5000, which is more than twice the amount needed to trigger an ice trafficking charge.
Police allege they also found a homemade handgun, 6.8 grams of MDMA, $2600 cash, scales, power tools and two sorts of prescription medication - Xanax and Suboxone.
The handgun was small, silver and contained ammunition.
Ms Richardson and her then partner and co-accused Jesse Cosgrove, 27, were subsequently charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possessing prescription medication, MDMA, the proceeds of crime (cash) and property suspected of being the proceeds of crime (the tools).
Mr Cosgrove was remanded in custody while Ms Richardson was released on bail with strict conditions, including an overnight curfew.
On Monday the court heard Ms Richardson breached that bail by further offending on September 26.
The woman allegedly woke at 5am and became distraught over her belongings being left outside in the rain.
Ms Richardson and a family member started to argue, she grabbed a taser and lunged at the male.
He then picked up a hammer from a nearby bench in an attempt to scare her.
Ms Richardson allegedly shoved the taser into the man's ribs but didn't turn it on.
Police were called, they attended and Ms Richardson and the victim were both arrested.
There were no reported injuries.
The woman is also charged with the theft of a motor vehicle on December 20.
The court heard Ms Richardson was unemployed, had 12 pages of prior criminal history and abused illicit drugs.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa urged the woman to show the court evidence of stable accommodation if she wished to be released on bail.
The application was adjourned until October 12.
Ms Richardson will remain in custody until then.
Jessica Dowdy, representing the accused woman, said custody management issues included her client suffering serious injuries from a recent motor vehicle accident.
She said Ms Richardson lost her spleen in the crash and required medication.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
