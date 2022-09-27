What matters most to you? Have your say ahead of state election

November's state election could be won or lost in regional Victoria and The Standard is giving you the chance to help shape the issues that decide who governs us.
The Standard will provide unrivalled coverage of the issues that matter to you in coming weeks.
But first it's your chance to have your voice heard by all sides of the political spectrum by taking part in our online survey on what matters to you in your town.
The survey opens on Wednesday, September 28 and it's quick, easy and anonymous.
The survey asks you to rate the issues as you see them and to also raise some of your own.
The Standard will then campaign on the issues you choose to help make sure whoever wins the election is listening to you and held to account. So tell us what matters most to you.
FILL IN THE SURVEY BELOW
