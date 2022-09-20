STABLEMATES Coolangatta and Bella Nipotina will line up against each other again in the $2 million group one Manikato Stakes (1200m) on October 21, after running one and two under lights in Friday night's $1 million group one Moir Stakes (1000m) at Moonee Valley.
Coolangatta defeated Bella Nipotina by a head to win Friday's festure race. The victory gave Ciaron Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace his 27th group one victory.
Maher said he was over the moon with the performances of Coolangatta, Bella Nipotina and Generation who ran fourth in the Moir.
"We left the Valley really happy with how our three runners ran in the Moir," Maher told The Standard.
"I thought the win by Coolangatta was sensational. There were many people who thought it was a big gamble to run Coolangatta in the Moir but I was confident she would run well on the back of her run in the McEwen Stakes and her trackwork.
"She really worked well with Jamie Kah in the saddle at the Valley on Monday morning. Jamie took the initiative on Friday night leading the whole way. Bella Nipotina was brave. She's just an honest mare who puts in 100 per cent into her races.
"Her best record is in races around the Valley. I would say Coolangatta and Bella Nipotina will line up again in the Manikato and we may go down that path with Generation."
The Winslow training export gave credit to his staff following the 27th group one win.
"We're lucky we've got wonderful dedicated staff across our operation," Maher said. "They all put in the hard yards and winning any race is a reward for theIr efforts but taking out group one races is sensational."
Maher had his first group one winner when Tears I Cry won the 2007 Emirates Stakes.
