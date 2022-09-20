The Standard

Winslow export Ciaron Maher wins 27th group one race under Friday night lights

By Tim Auld
Updated September 25 2022 - 5:01am, first published September 20 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Ciaron Maher won his 27th group one race on Friday night.

STABLEMATES Coolangatta and Bella Nipotina will line up against each other again in the $2 million group one Manikato Stakes (1200m) on October 21, after running one and two under lights in Friday night's $1 million group one Moir Stakes (1000m) at Moonee Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.