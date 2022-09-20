WARRNAMBOOL bred greyhound McInerney took on the best greyhounds in Australia to win the Million Dollar Chase at Wentworth Park in Sydney on Saturday night.
Breeder and owner Noel Mugavin was trackside with his son Jeremy to watch McInerney hang on to defeat Zipping Kyrgios by a head with He's On Fire back in third place in the world's richest greyhound race.
The two-time South Warrnambool Football Netball Club premiership coach said he was lost for words after the win.
"I'm just totally staggered to win a race like this with a greyhound that was bred in Warrnambool," Mugavin told The Standard.
"It was a top class field. I had nervous and exciting energy before the race and my energy levels went to another level once they opened the boxes.
"I must admit straight after the race the enormity of the victory really hit me. It was amazing to be part of such a big greyhound race. McInerney is the first Victorian bred greyhound to win this race so it's finished up a bad day for Sydney with the Swans losing the grand final to Geelong and then a dog bred in Warrnambool winning a million race run in Sydney.
"I've got to thank Brendan Pursell and his son Blake they have done a great job training the dog."
The former Emmanuel College teacher said the win is a great boost for greyhound racing in Warrnambool.
"McInerney's win should give the locals a lot of encouragement," Mugavin said.
"Greyhound racing in Warrnambool is pretty big. There's lot of people around the Warrnambool area that have bred and trained some really good dogs and this win should encourage them to keep on trying to win the big features."
Mugavin took time out to remember his sister Mary and Tony McInerney who have passed away.
"Sadly, Mary passed away earlier this month," he said. "Mary loved the greyhounds I'm sure she's looking down from above and helped McInerney over the line.
"The last few months have been a tough time for my family and I hope this win may put a bit of a smile on their faces. Tony was just a lovely bloke and it's a pleasure to have named a greyhound after him."
