The Standard

Warrnambool greyhound McInerney wins Million Dollar Chase in Sydney on Saturday night

By Tim Auld
Updated September 25 2022 - 4:18am, first published September 20 2022 - 4:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Brendan Pursell with Jeremy Mugavin and dad Noel after winning the race.

WARRNAMBOOL bred greyhound McInerney took on the best greyhounds in Australia to win the Million Dollar Chase at Wentworth Park in Sydney on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.